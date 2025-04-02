Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86. Capri has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.10.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capri will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Capri by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

