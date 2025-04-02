Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,846,700 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 14,485,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.3 days.
Capstone Copper Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Capstone Copper stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,784. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.51. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$4.80 and a one year high of C$8.49.
Capstone Copper Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capstone Copper
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.