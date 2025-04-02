Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,846,700 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 14,485,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.3 days.

Capstone Copper Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Capstone Copper stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,784. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.51. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$4.80 and a one year high of C$8.49.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

