Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Carbon Streaming had a negative net margin of 5,329.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%.

Carbon Streaming Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OFSTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,913. Carbon Streaming has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -61.51.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits.

