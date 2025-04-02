Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Carbon Streaming had a negative net margin of 5,329.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%.
Carbon Streaming Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OFSTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,913. Carbon Streaming has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -61.51.
About Carbon Streaming
