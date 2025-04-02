Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Posts Earnings Results

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Carbon Streaming had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 5,329.32%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Carbon Streaming Price Performance

OFSTF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. 13,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,913. Carbon Streaming has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. The company has a market cap of $16.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -61.51.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits.

