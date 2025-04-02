Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Posts Earnings Results

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Carbon Streaming had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 5,329.32%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Carbon Streaming Price Performance
OFSTF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. 13,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,913. Carbon Streaming has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. The company has a market cap of $16.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -61.51.
About Carbon Streaming
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carbon Streaming
- Trading Halts Explained
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.