Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Lowered to C$139.00 at Scotiabank

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$165.00 to C$139.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$189.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$177.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$160.20.

Get Cargojet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cargojet

Cargojet Price Performance

Cargojet Company Profile

CJT stock traded up C$0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$82.00. The stock had a trading volume of 53,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,778. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$79.63 and a 1-year high of C$144.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$116.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.56.

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.