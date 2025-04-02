Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Trading 16.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) shot up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $194.36 and last traded at $225.88. 1,780,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 827,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.37.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cboe Global Markets stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. ( BATS:CBOE Free Report ) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

