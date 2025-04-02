Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Trading 16.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) shot up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $194.36 and last traded at $225.88. 1,780,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 827,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.37.
Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.02 and a beta of 0.61.
Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cboe Global Markets
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.