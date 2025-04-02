Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.13), Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $344.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.89.

CELC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

