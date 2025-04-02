Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stake Lessened by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Celsius by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Celsius by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 181,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 47,138 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $98.85. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,947.82. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Celsius from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

