Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR) Short Interest Update

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cheer by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,614,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 312,521 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheer in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cigogne Management SA bought a new position in Cheer in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new position in Cheer during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,655. Cheer has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.

Cheer Holding, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses.

