Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $141,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chemed by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Chemed by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 242,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 23.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 238,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,330,000 after buying an additional 21,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

CHE opened at $618.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $576.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $567.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $512.12 and a one year high of $639.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.33, for a total transaction of $615,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,566,139.07. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

