Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CCBC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.46. Chino Commercial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

