CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 152,978 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,978 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.11, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.97.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

