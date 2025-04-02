CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 5,220 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 762.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 67,505 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the period.

Shares of RPG stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $45.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

