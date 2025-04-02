CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 10,397 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 204.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,564,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 32,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total value of $158,378.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,952.35. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $306.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.81 and its 200 day moving average is $298.32. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 3.36.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MSTR. Compass Point upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.09.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

