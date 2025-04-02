Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $12.32 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $12,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DECK shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.4 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.