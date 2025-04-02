Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $10.88 Million in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 86,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,882,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Welltower by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,462,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 2,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.46.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.96. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.79%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

