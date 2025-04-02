Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases 250,927 Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 190.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 382,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,927 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Informatica were worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 62.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 237,876 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Informatica by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Informatica by 3,143.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Informatica by 20.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Informatica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush downgraded Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Informatica Price Performance

NYSE INFA opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.43, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21. Informatica Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.55 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $209,124.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 328,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,565.82. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Informatica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.