Citigroup Lowers Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target to $105.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SF. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.29.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SF

Stifel Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SF stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.57. 219,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,294. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $73.51 and a 12-month high of $120.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.41.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.