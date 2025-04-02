Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in March

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Clarkson Stock Down 0.2 %

Clarkson stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.20. 159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40. Clarkson has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $58.20.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

