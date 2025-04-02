Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,191 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $22,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Qualys by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $1,150,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $14,110,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Qualys by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $67,795.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,557.14. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total value of $941,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,321,173.97. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,595 shares of company stock worth $3,691,922 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $146.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.36.

Qualys Trading Up 2.2 %

Qualys stock opened at $128.67 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.17 and a 12 month high of $174.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.51.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

