Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $34,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FN stock opened at $196.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.89. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $159.69 and a 52-week high of $281.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.65 and its 200 day moving average is $229.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. Analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.