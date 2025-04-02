Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $32.32 Million Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 879,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,827 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $32,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of NMI by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lowered shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

In other news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. This trade represents a 34.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. Analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

