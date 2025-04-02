Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 220,643 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,026,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 220,643 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $30,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 58,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Genesis Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.92.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $725.55 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -53.23%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

