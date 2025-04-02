Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 4,360 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $45,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,072,097,000 after purchasing an additional 271,648 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,429,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $1,158,897,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,573,000 after acquiring an additional 46,068 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $301.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.57 and its 200-day moving average is $281.60. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $304.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.