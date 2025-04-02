Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 171,891 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $33,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at about $540,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 33.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 7.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,588,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,844,000 after acquiring an additional 257,022 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LNTH. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.43.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $391.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,445,207.20. The trade was a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551,645.65. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,806. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.