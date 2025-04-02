CloudCoCo Group (LON:CLCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CloudCoCo Group (LON:CLCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.45) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CloudCoCo Group had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 396.06%.

CloudCoCo Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CLCO stock opened at GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20,360.00, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of £662,542.24, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.19. CloudCoCo Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

About CloudCoCo Group

Cloudcoco specialise in managed IT services and are one of the UK’s leading experts for IT support services. We’re based in the UK with our main offices in Leeds and Warrington operating as one of the best IT support companies in the UK. We are fanatically passionate about our 24×7 managed IT support, and are a leading IT service provider.

