CloudCoCo Group (LON:CLCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CloudCoCo Group (LON:CLCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.45) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CloudCoCo Group had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 396.06%.
CloudCoCo Group Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of CLCO stock opened at GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20,360.00, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of £662,542.24, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.19. CloudCoCo Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.70 ($0.01).
About CloudCoCo Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CloudCoCo Group
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CloudCoCo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudCoCo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.