CLS (LON:CLI) Releases Earnings Results

CLS (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (23.60) (($0.31)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CLS had a negative net margin of 134.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%.

CLS Stock Up 0.5 %

CLI opened at GBX 65.10 ($0.84) on Wednesday. CLS has a 52 week low of GBX 62.50 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 101.40 ($1.31). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 81.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.30. The company has a market cap of £259.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.47) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Tuesday.

About CLS

We are a commercial property investment company with a £2.1bn portfolio listed on the Premium Main Market on the London Stock Exchange, specialising in future-focused office space in the UK, Germany and France. Through geographical diversification, local expertise and an active management approach, we transform office properties into sustainable, modern spaces that help our tenants’ businesses to grow.

