CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Short Interest Update

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the February 28th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,474,000 after buying an additional 130,342 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,687,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,611 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,899,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,676,000 after purchasing an additional 107,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,419,000 after purchasing an additional 372,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,526,000 after purchasing an additional 232,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CNO stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.47. 505,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,158. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.
CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.11%.
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.
