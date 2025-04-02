CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Short Interest Update

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the February 28th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNO

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 3,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $141,725.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,140.23. This represents a 5.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $1,636,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 204,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,186,134.30. This trade represents a 16.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,512 shares of company stock worth $6,497,710 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,474,000 after buying an additional 130,342 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,687,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,611 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,899,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,676,000 after purchasing an additional 107,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,419,000 after purchasing an additional 372,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,526,000 after purchasing an additional 232,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.47. 505,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,158. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.