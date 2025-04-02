Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,500 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 639,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

RQI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.69. 123,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,981. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.