Columbia Asset Management Sells 155 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.