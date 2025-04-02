Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 122.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $6,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.56. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $522,727.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,503.52. The trade was a 27.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,177.88. The trade was a 21.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COLM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

