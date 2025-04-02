Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s current price.
Community Trust Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %
Community Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.62. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average is $53.58.
Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.
