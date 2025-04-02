Comparing Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) and Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) and Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akso Health Group has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Akso Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services $10.13 billion 3.90 $1.45 billion $2.61 28.57 Akso Health Group $2.41 million 64.88 -$9.46 million N/A N/A

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Akso Health Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Akso Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Akso Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services 14.54% 17.30% 8.41% Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fidelity National Information Services and Akso Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services 1 10 11 0 2.45 Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus price target of $88.65, indicating a potential upside of 18.90%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Akso Health Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions. It also offers trading and asset, lending, leveraged and syndicated loan markets, and treasury and risk solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Akso Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.