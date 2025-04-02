Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHCI opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.62.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.91 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.
