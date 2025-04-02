Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHCI opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.91 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

About Comstock Holding Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

