Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $13.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.73.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Williams Trading set a $13.00 price objective on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.
Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.
Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $366.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.
