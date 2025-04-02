Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $13.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Williams Trading set a $13.00 price objective on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comstock Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 140.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 804.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $366.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

