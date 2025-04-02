Contrasting Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC)

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BNCCORP and Huntington Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $52.44 million 2.16 $7.93 million $2.25 14.22 Huntington Bancshares $7.39 billion 3.01 $1.94 billion $1.23 12.37

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP. Huntington Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BNCCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 15.15% 7.66% 0.86% Huntington Bancshares 16.23% 11.23% 0.99%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares BNCCORP and Huntington Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

BNCCORP has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BNCCORP and Huntington Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 0.00 Huntington Bancshares 1 3 14 1 2.79

Huntington Bancshares has a consensus price target of $18.18, indicating a potential upside of 19.50%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats BNCCORP on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. It also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. It offers community banking and wealth management services through 11 locations in Arizona and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 7 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, and Kansas. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services. It also provides 24-hour grace, asterisk-free checking, money scout, $50 safety zone, standby cash, early pay, instant access, savings goal getter, and Huntington heads up; digitally powered consumer and business financial solutions to consumer lending, regional banking, branch banking, and wealth management customers; direct and indirect consumer loans, as well as dealer finance loans and deposits; and private banking, wealth management and legacy planning through investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration and trust, institutional custody, and full-service retail brokerage investment services. The company offers equipment financing, asset-based lending, distribution finance, structured lending, and municipal financing solutions, as well as Huntington ChoicePay. In addition, it offers lending, liquidity, treasury management and other payment services, and capital markets; government and non-profits, healthcare, technology and telecommunications, franchises, financial sponsors, and global services; and corporate risk management, institutional sales and trading, debt and equity issuance, and additional advisory services. The company offers its products through a network of channels, including branches and ATMs, online and mobile banking, and through customer call centers to customers in middle market banking, corporate, specialty, and government banking, asset finance, commercial real estate banking, and capital markets. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

