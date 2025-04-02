Corcel (LON:CRCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Corcel Stock Performance

LON CRCL opened at GBX 0.18 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2,018.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.16. Corcel has a 12 month low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Get Corcel alerts:

Corcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Corcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.