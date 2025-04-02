Cormark Has Negative Outlook of TSE:PBL FY2025 Earnings

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote in a research note issued on Thursday, March 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Pollard Banknote’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Pollard Banknote Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE:PBL opened at C$20.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$553.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.63. Pollard Banknote has a 1 year low of C$17.95 and a 1 year high of C$37.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and eGaming systems. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines.

