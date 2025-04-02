CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.52 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 50.96 ($0.66). CQS New City High Yield shares last traded at GBX 51.71 ($0.67), with a volume of 8,164,089 shares trading hands.

CQS New City High Yield Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of £303.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.46.

CQS New City High Yield Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a GBX 2.28 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from CQS New City High Yield’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 3.69%. CQS New City High Yield’s payout ratio is 50.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

CQS New City High Yield Company Profile

In related news, insider Wendy Dorman acquired 38,600 shares of CQS New City High Yield stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £19,686 ($25,562.91). 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited aims to provide investors with a high dividend yield and the potential for capital growth by investing in high-yielding, fixed interest securities. These include, but are not limited to, preference shares, loan stocks, corporate bonds (convertible and/or redeemable) and government stocks.

