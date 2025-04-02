Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $0.26 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $41.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.42.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.
