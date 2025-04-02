Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $0.26 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $41.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,397,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 168,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109,425 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 848,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 843.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,039,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 3,611,442 shares during the period. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.

