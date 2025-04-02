Creekmur Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.80 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.27. The firm has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

