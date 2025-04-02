Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Posts Earnings Results

Critical Metals (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.75) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Critical Metals had a negative return on equity of 130.81% and a negative net margin of 5,636.57%.

Critical Metals Stock Down 7.3 %

CRTM opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of £608,192.00, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.70. Critical Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.80 ($0.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 591.80, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 0.03.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals is focused on acquiring and developing brownfield mining opportunities in the high-value critical metals space. The Company is focused on advancing low CAPEX and OPEX near-term production opportunities in order to generate short-term cash flow and build significant value for shareholders.

