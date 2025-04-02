CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $1,111,542,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,375,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,093,000 after buying an additional 408,190 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2,586.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,055,000 after acquiring an additional 402,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,378,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,789,000 after buying an additional 368,931 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD stock opened at $362.38 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The company has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.56, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.88.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,613,187.30. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,801 shares of company stock worth $42,092,255 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

