Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. Culp has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $6.85.
Insider Transactions at Culp
In other Culp news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp purchased 14,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $69,164.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,628.20. The trade was a 17.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Aron R. English acquired 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,688.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,711,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,642,085.20. The trade was a 0.36 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 67,403 shares of company stock valued at $345,152 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Culp
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
