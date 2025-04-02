CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,700 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 356,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Stock Up 1.8 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 56,402 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 115.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 41,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

CURI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 20,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,753. The firm has a market cap of $153.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.22. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

