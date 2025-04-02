Cynosure Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Cynosure Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

