Cynosure Group LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Cynosure Group LLC decreased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock opened at $79.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average of $85.76.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

