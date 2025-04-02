Cynosure Group LLC Has $25.02 Million Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Cynosure Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,246 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Cynosure Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,719 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,542,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,609,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,435,000 after purchasing an additional 428,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,663,000 after buying an additional 341,614 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

