Cynosure Group LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cynosure Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,762 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 0.8% of Cynosure Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 15,583 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,747,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 199,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

