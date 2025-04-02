Cynosure Group LLC Sells 2,781 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Cynosure Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,111 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Pathward Financial stock opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.69. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.54.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.27 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 2.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

